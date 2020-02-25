Hearty Southern Fare at Henry & Bobbie's Bungalow

× Expand Photo courtesy of Google Street View Henry & Bobbie’s Bungalow (3466 N. 14th St.)

Not every restaurant in Milwaukee can boast about catering for the Green Bay Packers like Henry & Bobbie’s Bungalow Restaurant (3466 N. 14th St.) can. But folks who have never touched a football on Lambeau Field can still enjoy the hearty Southern fare that the Green and Gold could have when they craved soul food. One of the city’s longest-standing soul food purveyors, the Bungalow tempts diners with meatloaf, oxtails, fish and chicken. It’s also possible to skip the meat and fill up with a plate of four side dishes.

I went veggie on a recent visit, assembling a platter of candied sweet potatoes that packed the sweetness of a Jolly Rancher hard candy; pinto beans with a mellower sort of sweetness; a heap of chopped, fragrantly earthy collard greens; some breaded, fried okra chunks; and added, for extra for tartness to temper the sweet flavors, an order of cranberry sauce flecked with small, whole berries, adding color to an already vivid repast. Along with satisfying, home-style food and its gridiron legacy, the Bungalow is among the only Milwaukee soul food venues that serves alcohol.