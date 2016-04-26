Historic Café at the Plaza

× Expand Photo via Cafe at the Plaza Facebook

Café at the Plaza (1007 N. Cass St. inside the Plaza Hotel) is a well-preserved architectural gem, a compact diner nestled between leaded glass doors and a courtyard open during the warm months. The floor is Spanish tile and the Grecian plaster friezes add to the Old World elegance.

The menu, however, is contemporary with items such as a breakfast burrito, chicken baguette, salmon BLT, a vegan quinoa salad and poutine, the Canadian staple belatedly becoming popular in Wisconsin but dressed up with avocado cream and chorizo sausage gravy. Old standards remain, including burgers, corned beef, club sandwiches and grilled cheese. Many ingredients are locally sourced. Wine, beer and specialty cocktails are available.

Café at the Plaza is open daily from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.