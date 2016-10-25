At Home in South Milwaukee Pub

Grillworks Pub & Eatery (2206 10th Ave., South Milwaukee) touts itself as a “place where you feel instantly at home,” and it certainly feels that way. With its industrial tile flooring, plain white walls lined with metal ornaments and a waitress as casually attired as I was, it felt like walking into someone’s house (if the house had a huge bar front and center and video slot machines in the corner). The breakfast burger ($5.25) boasted a thick slice of ham, cheese, bacon and an over-easy egg that added tons of flavor to an otherwise standard patty. The meaty bite of the hot sauce chicken wings ($5) exhibited a lovely kick without being overwhelmingly spicy.