Homemade Goodness at Tosa Bowl and Bun

For those in search of good lunch, Wauwatosa’s Tosa Bowl and Bun (7212 W. North Ave.) warrants consideration. Offering sandwiches, daily entrée and soup specials, salads and party trays this family owned and operated deli celebrates homemade goodness.

Entrées include scalloped potatoes and ham, various pastas, chimichanga and a Friday fish fry, while beer cheese soup, chicken rice soup, white bean chicken chili and spinach tortellini soup are among the featured daily delights. Hearty and flavorful, the Rueben soup I tried is satisfying without the accompaniment of a sandwich. Check the online menu for daily specials. Served on Sciortino Bakery rolls, Tosa Bowl and Bun’s selection of sandwiches includes chicken salad, roasted veggies and the recommended Italian, which is a classic combination of provolone, ham, salami and pepperoni.

For lighter options consider one of the establishment’s seven salads, which are served with homemade dressings and croutons.