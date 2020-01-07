Ice Cream (and More) at Crossroads Collective' Scratch Scoop Shop

× Expand Photo courtesy of Scratch Scoop Shop

Treating yourself to ice cream at Scratch Scoop Shop (in Crossroads Collective, 2238 N. Farwell Ave.) may be pricier than some other places for similarly smooth, chilled treats. But here, you’re investing in an indulgence made in small batches with artisanal care. And Scratch offers dairy-free options that excel at matching the creaminess of their primary offerings. This was my revelation upon setting Scratch’s Dirt Cake cream-free ice cream. The chocolatey, crumbly goodness is no less tasty for the lack of lactose. I also tried Door County cherry ice cream on a recent visit, tasting like a frozen cordial candy. Flavors change daily, though, so the opportunities for creative combinations do, too. The waffle cones at Scratch are flattened, rounded and repurposed for ice cream sandwiches that look like especially thick, vanilla-filled Stroopwafel cookies dotted with chocolate chips around the side. Connoisseurs of ice cream and other desserts would do well to dig into Scratch.