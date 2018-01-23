Jamaican Takeout at Pepperpot Catering

Pepperpot Catering (4120 W. Capitol Drive) is probably the only Jamaican takeout-only place in town.

Unlike some other takeout establishments in predominantly African American neighborhoods where the kitchen is in a backroom unseen by customers, patrons can see their orders prepared at Pepperpot. There’s something about witnessing meat being cut, cabbages going through a shredder and the other machinations it takes to make a meal that creates anticipation for the mouthwatering nourishment to come.

The eatery isn’t skimpy when filling an order.

A recent order of curried goat and jerk chicken (including one wing) with sides of beans and rice, steamed vegetables and complimentary, lengthwise-sliced fried plantains ($16.99) could have fed three people with reasonably hearty appetites.

The plantains can work as a dessert, or as a pleasant way to cut the lingeringly mellow heat of the curried goat and the peppery coating on the chicken.

For patrons who may want to eat on premises, there are a few seats at the counter facing a window looking out at Capitol Drive.

At my next Pepperpot visit, I’m going to try their jerk meat egg rolls. They look like something to look forward to.