Jow Nai's Thai on Weekends Only

Aomjai Nueakaew has lovingly transformed the little restaurant on the corner of Farwell and Lafayette, formerly Abu’s Jerusalem of the Gold, into a home for her delicate Thai cooking.

Jow Nai Fouquet (1978 N. Farwell Ave.) opens on weekends for dine-in and carryout, often at 4 p.m. Friday and by 5:30 on Saturday and Sunday. Four tables and a broad counter seat perhaps 16 guests. Walls, counter and even some furniture are beautifully painted in patterns of cool greens, blues and sand colors.

The menu is small and exciting: six starters, three soups, seven curry dishes and eight additional entrées including seafood items, Pad Thai, two white and two red wines, a handful of craft beers and Thai iced coffee or tea. Aom’s signature dish, red curry ($13.95), comes with chicken, tofu or additional veggies, all fresh with each taste distinct, served with perfectly cooked jasmine rice. The music is good, the service warm, the clientele interesting and the food delicious and affordable.