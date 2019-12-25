Kosher Lox Omelet at Rubenstein Oasis

× Expand Photos courtesy of Rubenstein Family Kosher Oasis Rubenstein Family Kosher Oasis

You need not maintain any dietary laws to enjoy a meal at the Rubenstein Family Kosher Oasis (1414 N. Prospect Ave.). You also don’t have to be a resident of the Ovation Jewish Home, where the restaurant is housed just beyond the front door, either. There are windows galore, and much of the Oasis’ wall space is adorned with local art, making for an airy, sophisticated environment benefitting from natural light. Perhaps to avoid the space considerations that come with refrigerating meat separate from dairy under Judaism’s kashruth rules, offerings consist largely of vegetarian and pescatarian fare. Those restrictions, however, permit for a delight such as the lox omelet whose fluffy eggs are covered with and envelop slices and crumbles of Nova-styled smoked salmon with sides of raw cucumber, tomato and red onion. Even without the cream cheese and dill promised in the online menu description, it's generous in size and flavor.

Starch watchers may switch out a bagel or toast for a bowl of fresh mixed fruit. I added to my recent order some crinkle-cut sweet potato fries to add a complex carb and mellow the lox's saltiness. Come for a late breakfast or lunch, as the Oasis never opens earlier than 10:30 a.m. and usually closes at 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays have early evening hours from 5-7 p.m., offering what may be the city’s earliest regular fish fry with uniquely crunchy filets on Wednesday. An assortment of salads, wraps, sandwiches, soups, quesadillas, appetizers and meatless chili may be had as well.