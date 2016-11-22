Leff’s Lucky Town Serves Up Healthy Burgers

A popular Wauwatosa drinking spot, Leff’s Lucky Town (7208 W State St.) features a cozy interior, comfortable patio seating when the weather permits and a reasonable beer selection. Of Leff’s ballpark-inspired appetizers, the “big ass pretzel” and the chicken nachos are recommended. Served with nacho cheese and/or stoneground mustard, the pretzel is a delightful way to consume carbohydrates, while the chicken nachos are a tasty drinking companion. Known for its burgers, Leff’s Lucky Town houses a hearty selection of third-pound burgers including the Wisconsin burger which comes with Swiss, cheddar, mozzarella and American cheese; the mushroom Swiss burger and the classic patty melt. An assortment of featured sandwiches such as the Hulkster (marinara- and mozzarella-covered ham, turkey and roast beef) and the Memphis pulled pork round out the generous menu, which also features daily specials, a Friday fish fry and brew pub pizzas.