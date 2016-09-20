Lunchtime at India Garden

The first thing is the aroma: tantalizing hints of curry and other spices that fill the air as you enter. Once inside India Garden (2930 N. 117th St.), you’ll notice the sights: a 21st-century fantasy of Mughal India with deeply upholstered booths and half-hidden nooks under dangling lanterns. Finally, the taste: India Garden quickly joined the top ranks of the area’s Indian restaurants for its commitment to flavorful appetizers and entrées spread across an expansive dinner menu.

The lunch buffet ($10.95 Monday-Friday; $12.95 Saturday-Sunday) is a great way to sample much of that menu at reasonable cost. Several chicken dishes are always on hand, including pieces of bright red tandoori chicken, as well as soup, varieties of rice and vegetable dishes, fish and dessert. The buffet is served daily 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.