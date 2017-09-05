Moonshine Bar Serves Serbian Dishes

It’s hard to find the way into Moonshine Pub & Grill (3300 S. 27th St.)—the entrance is around back through a dark hallway hung with license plates.

But it’s worth the trouble.

A corner bar on a busy business strip, Moonshine has a distinction: In addition to the standard pub and grill fare, a Serbian menu is served from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dishes include such favorites as chicken paprikash , cevapi and a Serbian burger ground from veal, beef and pork. Carnivores will devour the priciest menu item, the mesano meso ($15.95), a grilled meat combo with sausages, shish-kabob and more.

Vegetarians have several options including appetizers such as the delicious red peppers in oil and garlic and the Serbian salad, a chunky mélange of cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers and feta cheese served with a hot loaf of bread accompanied by ajvar (made from eggplant and red peppers) and kajmak (a cheese-butter spread).

Phone ahead for the big-enough-for-two spinach burek , requiring an hour to bake. Service is friendly and the crowd is often lively—even in the middle of a weekday afternoon.