Next Level Vegans' Meatless Comfort Food

× Expand PHOTO CREDIT: Evan Casey Vegan tacos at Next Level Vegan.

The Next Level Vegans (in the Sherman Phoenix business center at 3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave.) serves meatless fare for those seeking animal-free comfort food and soul food from sources without faces. Among the offerings at this take-out establishment, with nearby seating on the Phoenix's first floor, are an array of sandwiches, wraps, tacos, gyros and salads. The “combine” basket drew my eye on a recent visit. It’s a mountain of firm tofu nuggets, seitan chunks and cauliflower florets of varying sizes over a bed of dusky, skin-on French fries. It’s worth ordering again, though perhaps with a friend in tow to divvy up its bounty. Also on the menu are a faux tuna salad made with carrots; macaroni with almond milk and nutritional yeast mixture taking over for cheese; and lasagna with textured vegetable protein crumbles between its pasta folds. For customers exploring veganism, Next Level sells meal plans.