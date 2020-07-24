Orenda Café’s Mexican Fusion

For about a year now, Orenda Café (3514 W. National Ave.) has added even more ethnic dining variety to the four blocks intersecting N. 35th St. and National Avenue, an area already rich with international cuisine.

The morning and midday fare here could be loosely categorized as Mexican fusion broaching toward other complementary global flavors. Witness the restaurant's eponymous breakfast bowl. Couscous and other grains mingle with roasted vegetables, goat cheese, fresh green onions and a drizzle of roasted onion dressing, topped by single egg made to order (my request for hard poached arrived with a perfectly solid, moist yolk).

My dining companions were likewise enthusiastic about their entrees, the carnita con salsa omelet and smoked chicken and poblano skillet. The prominence of the smoky meat in each worked tastily with the former’s tomatillo condiment and the latter’s pepper, Swiss cheese, Hollandaise sauce and pico de gallo.

Try Orenda’s own crispy brittle corn chips and guacamole, made with both avocados and edamame for a distinct richness. Among the unusual sandwiches is a herbed salmon and PBLT (pork belly, lettuce and tomato).

And even patrons who might otherwise imbibe alcohol may be tempted by a non-intoxicating cocktail like Orenda's tantalizingly complex combination of ginger beer, grapefruit juice and cucumber.

To read more Short Order food reviews, click here.

To read more articles by Jamie Lee Rake, click here.