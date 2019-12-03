Pizza, Peroni and Wine at Divino

The outdoor sign with the two wine glasses is colored like the Italian flag. Divino Wine and Dine (2315 N. Murray Ave.) is a long-running East Side Italian restaurant (formerly called Palermo) with homemade pasta entrées, a good wine selection and an extensive menu of mezza—the Mediterranean appetizers translated nowadays as small plates—and pizza in three sizes and eight varieties. There are also some 20 toppings that offer ample opportunities to customize. Try this: meatballs (for heft) and pepperoncini (for bite) on a thick bed of mushrooms and melted cheese. The crust is just right—neither too thick nor too thin. Divino has too many specials to ignore, including Monday’s “buy one pizza, get the second one for free” and Tuesday’s half-priced bottles of wine. If vino isn’t your thing, there is a full bar alongside the dining room and, yes, Peroni is on tap.