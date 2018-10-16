Pow Wow: A Time to Celebrate

The Pow Wow is a celebration of Native American culture and traditions; a gathering in which Native American people come together to dance, sing and drum. But above all, it is an opportunity to socialize and strengthen the bonds between people from all backgrounds. Indeed, all of that—plus lots of traditional and Native American-themed food and stunning pageantry—can be enjoyed throughout the 14th-annual Forest County Potawatomi Hunting Moon Pow Wow, taking place Oct. 19-21 at the Wisconsin Center (400 W. Wisconsin Ave.). Admission to this event is free and open to everyone.

Performers from across the country will be in Milwaukee competing in traditional events for more than $100,000 in prize money. The Pow Wow also features Native American artisans, food vendors and crafts booths. As for the food, all the traditional Native American items will be on sale, as well as snacks and beverages. Menu items include Indian-style and vegetarian tacos, frybread (with lots of options), buffalo burgers, fry dogs, wild rice casserole and soup, Cherry Berry desserts, vegetarian tacos, chili-cheese blanket dogs, corn soup, burritos, nachos and more. The Hunting Moon Pow Wow’s vendors this year are American Indian Grill (also a vendor at the annual Indian Summer Festival), Shalifoe Native Foods of Manistee, LittleWind’s Favorites of Oneida, KP’s Kettle Corn and Creative Creatures Foods.

For more information, visit huntingmoonpowwow.com.