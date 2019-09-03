Purple Door Brings Indulgent Delights to Sherman Phoenix

× Expand PHOTO CREDIT: Evan Casey Purple Door

Purple Door Ice Cream’s space at the entrance of Sherman Phoenix Public Market (3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave.) is an invitation for partaking in indulgent dairy delights. Purple Door’s position in Phoenix's mezzanine makes it likely the first business a visitor sees when entering. That positioning may make it all the more difficult to resist Purple Door’s charms.

If those charms are counted as ice cream and sorbet flavors, they number more than 200. Generous scoops in sugar cones or bowls may be Purple Door's marquee attraction, yet customers desiring multiple tastes in one serving have other options. You can sample several varieties of single-ounce scoops in a bowl. Flavors available on a recent visit included an explosive chocolate-cherry combination made with Door County fruit, a more subdued cinnamon and Purple Door’s signature Purple Moon blueberry-raspberry-lemon sensation.

Even more complex was Take Me Out To The Ball Game, a fulsome mix of peanuts and popcorn from fellow Phoenix tenant Lush Popcorn. Root beer floats, banana splits, customizable ice cream sandwiches and other treats are also available for takeout, browsing about the Phoenix and nearby seating in its airy mezzanine.