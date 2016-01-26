Shawarma House is an East Side Hub

It’s not the only such place in Milwaukee, but Shawarma House (2921 N. Oakland Ave., 414-967-1000) is an East Side hub for fast Middle Eastern eating. Disposable plates and bendable plastic baskets don’t equate to diminished quality or portions.

The All In Grill Plate ($11.99) makes for a generous introduction to many of the establishment’s best dishes. Small hills of aromatically spiced beef and chicken top tender basmati rice with a touch of saffron. To the side lies a mildly garlicky hummus or saltier baba ghannouj into which a crispy, semi-spherical falafel is slanted. Jerusalem salad is given a fibrous, crunchy base with the unusual additions of white and red cabbage. For dipping and topping, a warm pita rounds out a filling meal. Vegetarians will enjoy the Go Green Plate ($9) with an assortment of salads and falafel. Sandwiches in pitas and wraps and a novel Arabic-style cheeseburger on a bun ($5.50) are also available.

Like many fast food purveyors, Coca Cola products are available for self-dispensing, but a cooler stocked with fruity drinks, including Bavaria non-alcoholic apple and pomegranate beers, is also worth a look.