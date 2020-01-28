Soulful Saturday Buffet

× Expand Photo courtesy of terrilynns.net

Terri Lynn’s Soul Food Express (10742 W. Hampton Ave.) offers a breakfast buffet on the first Saturday of every month with an array of southern fare that includes grits, rice, biscuits, hash browns and French toast, making sure no customer leaves starving for carbs. Three varieties of sausage fill serving trays aside others chocked with some of Milwaukee’s crispiest bacon, fried chicken smothered in smooth, yellow gravy, expertly seasoned salmon croquettes and lengthwise-halved, breaded catfish fillets. A fragrant tomato-based sauce may be intended for the rice but would work well on plenty of other items in the buffet line. Bottomless beverages may be had for a $2 upcharge; the sweet tea is pleasantly potent enough for a coffee drinker to consider a switch. A deal this bountiful and well-attended must be a slew of work to coordinate, so don't begrudge the fact that it’s not more frequent. The feast runs from 8-11 a.m.