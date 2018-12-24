Strange Town's Plant-Based Dining with a Global Twist

× Expand Photo Credit: Elizabeth Cecil Photography

Every night, an orange neon glow radiates from the home of plant-based bistro Strange Town (2101 N. Prospect Ave.). Step inside, and you’ll find a charmingly cozy space teeming with string lights and house plants, tied together by an eclectic soundtrack, courtesy of owner Andy Noble’s personal vinyl record collection.

Strange Town’s seasonal menu boasts a panoply of snacks and small plates as vibrant as its music selection. It dodges tired vegan staples like tofu and meat substitutes, and instead draws from cuisines around the world—from fragrant Thai green curry and creamy mojo de ajo potatoes to jumuk bap—crispy Korean rice balls stuffed with a medley of mushrooms and served with kimchi. The sea vegetable salad, which features a unique assortment of crunchy “ocean ribbons” and kelp noodles tossed in a refreshing ginger crema, was a particularly inventive highlight of my meal.

The lunch menu offers markedly fewer items but still carries satisfying dishes like the light and crispy sweet potato and kale samosa and the “deluxe” hummus plate, which comes with a generous helping of pickled vegetables, fresh sprouts and toasted beech mushrooms. With its wildly imaginative and surprisingly addictive array of plant-based offerings, Strange Town deserves a visit from herbivores and carnivores alike.