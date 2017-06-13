Tandoor's Indian Buffet

In recent years, Indian restaurants have opened on every end of town. Out west on busy Highway 100, Tandoor (1117 S. 108th St.) was the pioneer in decades past.

Like most Indian restaurants, Tandoor features a lunch buffet (Tuesday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.) whose origin story involves exposing Midwesterners to unfamiliar Eastern cuisines but whose persistence is all about tasty all-you-can-eat food at a good price ($10.50).

A recent visit found the buffet tables stocked with a variety of dishes including fish, savory mushrooms in gravy, vegetable pakora, biryani, potato-stuffed samosa, naan, lamb kebab and the restaurant’s namesake, chicken baked in a tandoori oven. The spices are toned down at lunchtime but some of the condiments carry a kick.

Tandoor includes something unusual in local Indian buffet lines—a bottomless samovar of hot Masala tea.