Traditional African Dining at Ethiopian Cottage

The ideal way to partake of the food served at Ethiopian Cottage (1824 N. Farwell Ave.) may be communally. The fare is served in the traditional manner: mounds of chicken, beef, lamb, seafood and vegetable stews in the middle of a circle of moist, somewhat sourdough-tasting injera bread. Scooping up the delectables on the bread, by breaking off other pieces of that bread, is a style of eating intended for socializing, but it saves on washing utensils, too. A recent visit for a meatless evening meal met the standard that has put Ethiopian Cottage on lists of favorite Milwaukee restaurants for years. Preparations of collard greens, red lentils, split peas and a carrot-and-potato combination centered by a miniature salad of iceberg lettuce and tomato slivers left a pleasant, warm fullness. A glass of Ethiopian honey wine or a bottled beer from Ethiopia, Kenya, Jamaica, Germany or Holland is a tasty accompaniment. Whether you arrive alone or in a group, Ethiopian Cottage offers hospitality as welcoming as its name and food at least as inviting.