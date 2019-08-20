Unique Servings at Taqueria El Cabrito

× Expand El Cabrito El Cabrito

Cabrito means young goat, a clue to one of the specialties at Taqueria El Cabrito (1100 S. 11th St.). Under its breakfast menu, the description of Desayuno El Cabrito lists steak as its animal protein, but pulled goat can be had as a substitute. Finding a boneless preparation of that meat in its own juice is quite a find in Milwaukee, all the more when it is served with eggs (scrambled with meat in omelet-like folds) and refried beans sprinkled with chihuahua cheese. Then, there’s the cactus meal. A walloping heap of strips of firm, vaguely citrus-tasting cactus is mingled with onion strands and garnished with whole green onions and a lengthwise-halved jalapeño, served with beans, a thick avocado slice and a lettuce-cucumber-tomato salad. Save for the fat likely used in the beans, this nopales dinner would make for a vegetarian banquet. Whatever one gets here, the pickled onion, carrot and cauliflower on each table makes for a piquant appetite wetter.