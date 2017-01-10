Vietnamese Favorites at Phan's Garden

Phan’s Garden (1923 W. National Ave.) is one of the city’s older Vietnamese restaurants, located on Milwaukee’s near South Side—pretty much ground zero for our burgeoning Asian populace. The menu assembles all the typical Vietnamese favorites—shrimp balls, hot pots, spring rolls and Pho. It also has better-known Chinese items for the less adventurous patrons, such as egg rolls and hot-and-sour soup. A major draw is actually the beverage menu: More than 30 export varieties of beer are offered—all from Vietnam.