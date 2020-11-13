Vivid Vegetarian Flavors at Indian Delight

× Expand Photo courtesy of Indian Delight

A vivid panoply of vegetarian flavor can be experienced from the unassuming locale of Indian Delight (140 E Drexel Ave, Oak Creek; 414-301-5091). The restaurant, currently offering only takeout due to pandemic concerns, came about as an offshoot of India Food Mart, a business begun by a single mother immigrant from India to Milwaukee. Customer interest in her own cooking inspired her to start her second venture just around the corner from the first.

Newcomers to subcontinental Asian cuisine and diners desiring wide variety in one meal would do well to order the thali special. Start with a choice of soft bread such as naan, a crispy fried cracker-like papadam, the tangy bitterness of a small pickle, long grain white rice, and a portion of cooling, yogurt-based raita. It’s a repast big enough for two people of moderate appetite, completed with the addition of a savory snack like a samosa (a pyramidic crust stuffed with spices, herbs, potato and peas), a trio of meatless entree samples and, for dessert, one of the many candies on offer behind glass displays. If that last thali element doesn’t sate sweet satisfaction, a falooda should do it. The icy beverage mixes milk, rose syrup, basil seeds and vermicelli pasta into a mélange of tastes and textures like no other. And though Indian Delight may look from its outside like many so other pre-fab outlets, it delivers cuisine that’s anything but bland.

