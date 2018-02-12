MobCraft and Tap Takeover Podcast Announce Collaboration Beer

Following a collaboration announcement in December, the Tap Takeover Podcast crew and the brewers at MobCraft put their heads together to brainstorm a new beer celebrating the TTP's first anniversary.

Through those talks, Solid Non Fail Imperial Coffee Maple Stout was born! It's an Imperial Stout featuring Milwaukee sourced ingredients-specialty, dark chocolate malts from Proximity Malt, a custom coffee blend from Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. and maple syrup from Kallas Honey Farm.

Here's the fun part! MobCraft agreed to walk the crew through the entire brewing process--a chance for everyone to see "behind the curtain" of what crowd sourcing is all about. Along the way, they'll be doing video and audio interviews to cover what they experience.

What will become the final product is fermenting away now. Be a part of this amazing collaboration and pre-order your 2- or 4-pack of Solid Non Fail Imperial Coffee Maple Stout today. When the beer is ready, it will be available for pick up at the brewery.

Also, stay tuned to the Tap Takeover Podcast for updates on how the beer is progressing.