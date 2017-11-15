Pumpkin Beer Sampling Roundup 2017

New episode is up. Listen here:

This week we come to you from Jesus' Pumpkin Patch for a special tasting of pumpkin beers. And we're joined by a special guest to help advocate for the pumpkin spice flavor.

Should pumpkin beers be cellar-aged? Can Andy, a pumpkin-beer hater, be converted?

Join us for a short tasting episode to kick off the Thanksgiving holiday season with Lakefront Brewery, Southern Tier, Schlafly, Whole Hog and Avery. Cheers!

