Rabid Beer Fans Flock to Central Waters Brewing Co. for Liquid Treasures

With one of the greatest barrel-aging programs in the country, Central Waters Brewing has built a cult following of rabid fans who will drive to Amherst, WI, anytime of the year for these liquid treasures.

Fortunately, owner Anello Mollica and lead brewer Simon Nielsen found time to sit down with the Tap Takeover Podcast!

Welcome to the first episode in our three-part Central Waters interview series.

In Part 1 we talk about the base beers for the three year barrel-aged Black Gold, their core lineup of eclectic beers, how Anello and Paul came to own the brewery and the long and arduous road that Simon took to join them.

Plus a focus on special releases in Beer News! Cheers!

