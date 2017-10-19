Solid Barrel-Aging Program Makes Central Waters Brewing Stand Out

New episode is up. Listen here:

In Part #2 of 3 (listen to Part #1) we rejoin the interview with Anello and Simon from Central Waters Brewing right where we left off, talking about the Exodus sour from years ago.

Will there be a return to Sour Beers for these barrel-aging pioneers? We dive into the secrets behind the Anniversary Stouts, the River Run charity event and Black Gold release party, as well as Anello’s very first contribution to Central Waters – the award-winning Y2K barleywine!

Plus the Tap Takeover Podcast crew conducts a live tasting of the entire Brewer’s Reserve Series.

Grab a pint and join us now, and tune in next week for the thrilling conclusion to this amazing interview!

