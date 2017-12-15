Tap Takeover Podcast Crew to Collaborate On a Beer with MobCraft

New episode is up. Listen here:

The Tap Takeover Podcast joins MobCraft Brewing to discuss the recipe for an upcoming Collaboration Beer!

We sit down with Henry and Andrew to discuss the recipe for Solid Non Fail Stout and take a look behind the curtain to see the process behind MobCraft’s crowd-sourcing model.

Plus, a fun drop-in from special guests Mike Doble from The Explorium Brewpub and David Doble from Tampa Bay Brewing Company.

Grab a pint and join us! Cheers!

