Tap Takeover Takes to The Fermentorium

The Tap Takeover Podcast takes the show on the road again, this week to Cedarburg, Wis. to sit down with Mitch Bushner (director of media) and Karl Wendtlandt (brewmaster) at The Fermentorium. A newer, up-and-coming brewery with two Firkin Fest awards already to their name, the folks at the Fermentorium are producing some high quality liquid. And with a new special release scheduled every Thursday, they are able to push the limits of traditional styles with their innovative recipes. Plus we’ve got Beer News and a live tasting of a few barrel-aged treasures from The Fermentorium.

