Flavorful, Filling and Free of Any Animal Products Pumpkin Chili

INGREDIENTS:

1 tbsp olive oil

1 medium yellow onion (diced)

1 8-oz. package sliced Portobellos (chopped)

1-2 jalapeño peppers (stemmed, seeded, and minced)

3 garlic cloves (minced)

2 tbsp fresh sage ( nely chopped)

1 cup roasted pumpkin (chopped)

1 cup cherry tomatoes (chopped)

1 15-oz. can red kidney beans (drained and rinsed)

1 15-oz. can pinto beans (drained and rinsed)

1 15-oz. can pumpkin puree

2 cups tomato paste

1 cup low-sodium vegetable broth

2 tbsp chili powder

1 tbsp pumpkin pie spice

1 tbsp coconut sugar

1 tbsp ground cumin

1 1/2 tsp salt or to taste

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Start by preparing the pumpkin chunks. With a knife, cut a pumpkin into wedges. Remove seeds and guts. Cut off the skin and discard. Cut the remaining pumpkin into 1-inch pieces. Roast the pumpkin at 450°F until tender, about 15 minutes. Set aside.

2. Add oil to a large pot over medium-high heat. Once the oil is hot, add the onion, mushrooms, jalapeño, garlic and sage. Let cook while stirring occasionally until veggies become somewhat tender, about 5 minutes.

3. Add the remaining ingredients and stir until combined.

4. Stirring often , let cook until all of the veggies are completely tender, about 20-30 minutes.

5. Top with optional sage and jalapeño garnishes. Serve warm and enjoy!

6. Store leftovers covered in the refrigerator for at least a week or freeze for up to a month.