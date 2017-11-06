Flavorful, Filling and Free of Any Animal Products Pumpkin Chili

veganpage.indd
INGREDIENTS:
1 tbsp olive oil
1 medium yellow onion (diced)
1 8-oz. package sliced Portobellos (chopped)
1-2 jalapeño peppers (stemmed, seeded, and minced)
3 garlic cloves (minced)
2 tbsp fresh sage ( nely chopped)
1 cup roasted pumpkin (chopped)
1 cup cherry tomatoes (chopped)
1 15-oz. can red kidney beans (drained and rinsed)
1 15-oz. can pinto beans (drained and rinsed)
1 15-oz. can pumpkin puree
2 cups tomato paste
1 cup low-sodium vegetable broth
2 tbsp chili powder
1 tbsp pumpkin pie spice
1 tbsp coconut sugar
1 tbsp ground cumin
1 1/2 tsp salt or to taste
INSTRUCTIONS:
1. Start by preparing the pumpkin chunks. With a knife, cut a pumpkin into wedges. Remove seeds and guts. Cut off the skin and discard. Cut the remaining pumpkin into 1-inch pieces. Roast the pumpkin at 450°F until tender, about 15 minutes. Set aside.
2. Add oil to a large pot over medium-high heat. Once the oil is hot, add the onion, mushrooms, jalapeño, garlic and sage. Let cook while stirring occasionally until veggies become somewhat tender, about 5 minutes.
3. Add the remaining ingredients and stir until combined.
4. Stirring often , let cook until all of the veggies are completely tender, about 20-30 minutes.
5. Top with optional sage and jalapeño garnishes. Serve warm and enjoy!
6. Store leftovers covered in the refrigerator for at least a week or freeze for up to a month.