Is Being Vegan Difficult in Milwaukee?

I'm interested in being vegan, but isn't that going to be really difficult in Milwaukee, the land of cheese and brats?

- Curious

Dear Curious,

Actually, it’s really quite easy to be vegan in our great city! Every day there are more and more vegan options available at local restaurants and stores, and there are lots of ways to find support in local groups.

An easy way to start trying vegan foods is to visit one of over 100 restaurants in the Milwaukee area that offer vegan options. We currently have one all-vegan restaurant called Urban Beets (and a few more are on their way soon) and five other all-vegetarian restaurants that offer tons of vegan dishes. You’ll find a wide variety of vegan options in cuisines including Italian, Asian, Middle Eastern, African, Indian, Mexican and American, with items ranging from bakery, sausages, doughnuts, pizza, ice cream, gluten-free options and much more. You can go for healthy or deep- friedâ€”we’ve got it all!

If you’re one of the tons of Milwaukeeans that love local beer, keep an eye out for incredible vegan pop-up meals put on by Beatrix Foods. They have partnered with several of Milwaukee’s fantastic pubs and breweries to offer beer or cider pairings with exciting vegan dishes.

Maybe you want to eat vegan at home, but you’re not quite ready to handle cooking on your own. There are several local companies that provide vegan meals or personal chef services, including Sol D’licious Kitchen, The Cultured Vegan and My WholeFoodsKitchen.

If you’re ready to try cooking for yourself, you won’t have to go far to find all the vegan groceries you need. Milwaukee’s Outpost Foods and Riverwest Co-op carry a lot of vegan products and offer great pre-made options in their cafeÌs as well. Bigger stores like Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Fresh Thyme and Woodman’s also have a wide selection of vegan ingredients. It’s exciting that some chain stores like Pick â€˜n Save, Fresh Market, Sendik’s, MetroMarket, Target and ALDI have also started carrying a variety of vegan staples like faux cheese, milks and meats. If you’re looking for the latest vegan foods or trying to track down a specific product, we’re lucky enough to have VeganEssentials.com located nearby in Waukesha. They’ve been shipping out a huge selection of vegan products since 1998 and offer fast delivery to the Milwaukee area.

As you can see, you’ll easily be able to find all the food you need locally, but it helps to have the support of like- minded people. Milwaukee has that covered too! Check out the monthly vegan potluck at the Urban Ecology Center to share food, discover new recipes and make new vegan friends. Looking for a family friendly way to help animals? Visit one of the farm sanctuaries nearby, take a tour or even volunteer. If you want to take action for animal rights, there are several organizations in town like Citizens United for Animals, Direct Action Everywhere, Global Conservation Group and still more that expand outside of the city. Wherever your interest lies, you’ll find friendly Milwaukee vegans to help you on your way!

Now that you’ve got some insider tips on how to be vegan in the Milwaukee area, stay up to date on the latest local restaurants with vegan food, events, organizations and more at VeganMilwaukee.com.