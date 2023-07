×

Powerhouse vocalist Carlise Guy of the Nublu Band come by her talents by way of DNA. That’s because her father is legendary guitarist Buddy Guy. The Nu Blu Band is the designated house band for Granville because Nu Blu took the plunge and were the first performers at the Granville BID’s first Blues Fest, called Grandioso back in 2017. The band watched the small fest swell to a huge fest. They continue to bring the blues, party, and fun to the festival.