CBD for Dogs: Genuine or Genuinely Silly?

There’s a side trend in the new industry for cannabis-based products focused on the notion that CBD may actually be helpful to some dogs as much as it is to humans. CBD oil is now known to provide temporary relief of pains, aches and tension, thus proving handy for fighting backaches and arthritis for many people around the world. Studies have also indicated its usefulness in treating anxiety and similar ailments such as PTSD and even drug addiction, since regulators updated their standards on hemp-based products just recently.

With no THC derived from blended cannabis sativa L. hemp, CBD oil and lotions from companies like CBDMedic offer natural topical pain relief without inducing any THC-related psychoses. Recently retired NFL player Rob Gronkowski has endorsed the company for its treatment of joint and muscle pain, but would Gronk’s dog also benefit?

CBDMedic’s Active Sport ointment, for example, contains camphor, menthol and clove oil, and these scents are more tuned to the dull human nose than a dog’s hypersensitive snout. As so many people have canine companions, it’s worth exploring whether CBD is in any way good for dogs and how dogs (and animals in general) might benefit from CBD products intended for their use.

Can Dogs Benefit from CBD?

A common question to ask, made more common because dogs and other animals don’t tend toward verbal feedback, is how well does CBD work on them. The answer is that it is assumed to work due to the similar body systems that all vertebrates have, whether on two legs or four. Key among these are the central nervous and immune systems. Endocannabinoid receptors are found in these two systems, which respond to cannabinoids produced by the body or by other external cannabinoids like CBD. It’s important to note, however, that studies on CBD for dogs aren’t nearly as formal as those on CBD for humans.

Consider that the endocannabinoid system (ECS) is as present in a dog as it is in you, and it attempts to constantly maintain your body’s homeostasis despite changing external inputs. Proven to have an effect on sleep, appetite, mood, anxiety, inflammation and more, the ECS can be stimulated by plant cannabinoids to make up for deficiencies elsewhere. Dogs display and suffer from stress like humans do, and they can also have arthritis and muscle pain, meaning CBD can likely give them relief. Most dog and cat owners who know their pets will be able to see a difference if there is one.

A few studies have illustrated how CBD can help treat anxiety and stress, which are both evidently tied to the body’s inflammatory response. Pain is also a symptom of inflammation, specifically muscles and joints, which are a common pain point for humans, as well as for anything that must support its own gravity. Given similar body chemistry and mechanisms CBD is thought to have the same effects across the spectrum of vertebrates. It is well-tolerated in tests on human beings as well as other animals, and in some cases has been an efficient temporary treatment for anxiety (regular or circumstantial, such as with holiday fireworks), arthritis and more.

Can I Give My Dog Regular CBD Oil?

Technically, you can give your dog CBD oil, and it’s hard to argue against this point when the product looks exactly the same as anything you’d use yourself, but with a “Suitable for dogs and cats” sticker on it. However, keep in mind that our pet animals are smaller than us and should be given an appropriately sized dose. If you aren’t aware of the milligram specifics contained in a drop, a single serving or whatever it is you’re feeding your pet, there’s a chance you could give them more than they need.

It should be remembered that many animals are far more sensitive to smell than we are, so products that have a stronger smell of rosemary, citrus fruit or other common scents are not pleasant to the average dog. For these reasons, if your dog or cat is displaying anxiety or has pain in its old age, the right CBD product will be properly measured, compliant to federal standards, contain real hemp oil (not hemp seed oil) and flavored like peanut butter or beef or whatever your buddy prefers.

CBD Dogs and Some Targeted Treats

Obviously, there’s already a huge market for CBD products aimed at dogs, and while some of them are simply a redesign of human-focused CBD items, others have a unique twist aimed at our furry friends. CBD oil with added salmon oil is tasty and extra healthy for animals who love this flavor (most of them), while other drops taste like peanut butter and even cod. There are also companies that make Steak Bite dog treats made from quality and tasty ingredients—plus 100mg of CBD, of course.

As it is with CBD products made for us humans, CBD oil can have additional ingredients that add extra benefits. This is why some CBD products for dogs will have extra omega-3 fatty acids or vitamin A, just as your topical lotion may contain menthol for extra potency. At the end of the day, CBD is becoming a more exact science in the human world and has proven its benefits and harmlessness, making the latest line of CBD dog treats a kindness more than a cash grab.

Richard Brown is a physician and chiropractor with more than 35 years of experience in the medical profession. He has treated patients across the country, having also spent several years in Tanzania and South Africa, where he worked in the field. He is a proponent of natural and alternative medicines.