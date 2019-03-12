Outpost Natural Foods Adds Minty Cannabidiol Cookie to Hemp Offerings

As a pioneer of natural foods and holistic living in the Milwaukee area, it makes sense that Outpost Natural Foods co-op would take cannabidiol (CBD) offerings to the next level and produce their own house-made, CBD-infused cookies. Extracted from the hemp plant and free from the psychoactive effects of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), CBD has—mostly through word-of-mouth—grown to become a popular natural alternative to traditional medicine for anxiety, sleep issues, as well as muscle and joint pain.

The co-op has been stocking CBD supplements and products in the personal care aisle at all of their four store locations for about a year, and Lisa Malmarowski, Outpost Natural Foods’ director of brand and store development, says those items have been very popular. “We saw an increase in sales in CBD oil supplements about the same time we learned that other co-ops were having great success with selling CBD edibles,” she says. “In fact, the original cookie recipe was shared from another co-op, but we’ve since changed it a bit.”

Outpost Natural Foods house-made CBD cookie is vegan and is currently available in chocolate chip mint flavor. Like their entire bakery line, it’s scratch-made and free from artificial additives or preservatives. Malmarowski says Outpost’s bakers are working on a gluten-free version of the CBD cookie. Each cookie contains 10 to 12 milligrams of chocolate mint flavored CBD oil sourced from Sunsoil (previously known as Green Mountain) out of Vermont. The cool chocolate mint flavor masks much of the earthy, grassy taste found in come CBD edibles.

And the retail price? $4.20 per cookie.

For now, Outpost Natural Foods will stick to CBD cookies, but they also do offer CBD shots for fresh smoothies or juices available from the store’s cafés. Customers can choose from a flavorless addition of CBD oil from Colorado-based Charlotte’s Web, or the chocolate mint flavor from Sunsoil.

The CBD-infused cookie is just one of many CBD foods and beverages at Outpost Natural Foods. Malmarowski said that, in addition to supplements from various vendors, they have CBD coffee shots and CBD chocolate pops from local PhiloÇoffia; CBD kombucha from GT’s Kombucha; and Veggimins Hemp Bars. They will soon add Sparkling Vybes beverage, out of Los Angeles, and a hemp-infused water.

Several Wisconsin’s craft brewers are already on the ball with adding CBD to their beers, and Outpost Natural Foods also stocks a CBD Pilsner by Untitled Art Brewing, out of Waunakee, Wis. Outpost Natural Foods has always been active in educational efforts and community events, and they look forward to furthering hemp awareness. “June is Hemp History month and we’ve been discussing doing some promotions and deeper education around hemp products then,” Malmarowski concludes.

For more information, visit outpost.coop. Please note that any health claims in this article are intended for informational purposes only and are not to be taken as substitutes for medical advice. Consult with a healthcare professional before starting any treatment.