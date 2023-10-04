Artist-Performer Renee Luna Bebeau Keeps Busy in the Milwaukee Art Scene

Photo courtesy Renee Luna Bebeau Renee Luna Bebeau Renee Luna Bebeau

Renee Luna Bebeau’s artistic qualities span a myriad of styles, talents and creative energy. She paints, does henna work, is part of a music duo, and much more.

You are known for your henna work. Explain this art form and how you got into it.

The art of henna or mehndi has been practiced in Pakistan, India, Africa, and the Middle East for over 5,000 years. It was originally used for its natural cooling properties for people living in hot desert climates. It is traditionally used for wedding ceremonies to adorn the body with intricate designs using the henna paste which is made using the dried leaves of the henna plant mixed with lemon juice, essential oils and sugar. It is now popular in America as a self-care activity because of its soothing effects from the application experience and for the lasting beauty of the temporary stain.

I was introduced to this art in the late ‘90s by a man named Damon Henderson who came from Chicago to spread the love of henna. He offered henna at Adambomb Gallerie, a tattoo shop/art gallery that I co-owned at the time where he taught me everything about it. I was smitten with this art instantly and began practicing. Within a few years, this art form became an important part of my art practice. I offer private appointments in my art studio and am available for parties and events.

You also paint florals and nature. Which media do you use?

I indulge in many different mediums depending on the situation. I use watercolors for their ease and immediacy when out in nature to capture the fresh beauty on paper. Acrylics are perfect for their fast-drying time when I’m live painting at an event and want to quickly create a layered effect. Oil paint is used only in the studio where I can take my time and get messy. I’ve recently been obsessed with print making, specifically monotypes. This process involves painting with printing inks onto a blank metal/copper plate and then running it through the press to produce one print. While there is a bit of ink left on the plate afterwards, a second printing can be done to produce a “ghost” print, leaving a mysteriously softer version.

Your musical talent is part of the popular Luna and Cello and NINETEEN THIRTEEN, playing several Milwaukee venues. How did that come to be?

Luna and Cello began during the pandemic. My friend, cellist Janet Schiff and I wanted to collaborate and share our art with others to lift their spirits. We decided to create a performance where she plays the cello and I paint, broadcast on social media for viewers to enjoy. We offered many performances online and since then we have performed live at MARN, the Milwaukee Art Museum, the Pritzlaff Building and for private events. We continue to offer this performance as we are intrigued by the way that the vibrations of the cello coalesce with the brush and paint.

When the drummer of Janet’s band NINETEEN THIRTEEN was unavailable for a few performances this summer, I was hired to fill in for him. We performed together at Dandy, House of Rad, the Peck Pavilion and Cactus Club. It was a joy and an honor to play drums with such a talented cello artist. Janet and I have such great energy together that I foresee more musical projects in the new year.

You have a studio at The Nut Factory. How is that working for you?

My husband Todd Mrozinski and I moved into our private art studio #2C in the Nut Factory building in November of 2012, and have been working as full-time artists ever since. This space became a perfect incubator for our creativity and has grown and changed along with us on our journey. This year, Todd created Copper Beech Print Shop inside our studio to satisfy our obsession with printmaking. An online shop will soon be open to showcase the work that is created there.

We have continued the tradition of co-hosting an annual open house event once a year where we invite the public to peruse the many art studios in the Nut Factory as well as other surrounding art buildings such as the Toy Factory, Fur Factory and the House of Rad. With two new breweries on our street, the Riverworks Industrial Park has become a hub of creativity, alive with excitement! Todd and I offer private studio visits to collectors and guests who would like to get an in-person viewing of our extensive body of work.

You are also the manager of the Holiday Marketplace at Saint Kate Art Hotel. Describe your responsibilities.

The event in December will mark the third year at Saint Kate Arts Hotel, with 80 local artists and makers. It takes place inside the hotel on two floors including the grand foyer and hallway, Arc Theater, second floor hallway and the Simone Ballroom. My duties as manager of the event include coordinating with hotel staff on the logistics of the event, organizing/communicating with the artists, gathering with the jury committee for the selection process, coordinating the load-in and set-up, promotion and working the event. I am very proud that this event supports local artists while offering contemporary art and gifts to the people of Milwaukee for their holiday gift buying. We take pride in staying true to the handmade theme of offering unique items that you can’t find elsewhere.