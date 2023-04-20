Tiffany Tardy’s Passion Is Education in the City of Milwaukee

× Expand Photo courtesy Tiffany Tardy Tiffany Tardy Tiffany Tardy

For Tiffany Tardy, Executive Director of the Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) Foundation, a love of education is something that has been fostered throughout her life. As a first-generation college graduate, Tardy knows that to her, an education has meant opportunities, growth, and the ability to make a lasting impact on her community. She spends her life dedicated to the place where her education began, in the Milwaukee Public School system, working each day to deliver services to students who need them, making sure every voice is heard.

For more information on the work and services offered by the Milwaukee Public Schools Foundation, visit MPS: Milwaukee Public Schools

Tardy began in advocacy. Her Milwaukee roots ignited her passion for the school system, a passion she has carried throughout her education and career. “I’m originally from Milwaukee. I was born and raised here. I went to Rufus King High School. I was able to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison for my undergraduate degree. I experienced a difficult culture shock there of being an African American woman from Milwaukee. It was quite challenging for me. I wasn’t expecting that. I felt very prepared for college,” says Tardy. “I felt I had a great education at MPS, and I had a very tough transition throughout my first year. That is how I ended up in the work that I am in today. I started getting involved on campus with my sorority, the Black student union, meeting with campus leadership and administration and being part of the conversation on how to foster change at a predominantly white institution. Then I learned about higher education and working in education. Education literally changed my life. I’m a first generation college graduate. Education is how you get to do the things you want to do, and no one can take that away from you.”

After attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Tardy earned her master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. “I always say I grew up at UW-Whitewater because I learned about all of the issues and challenges being faced by marginalized populations and how we can support and serve those students through education. How transformative education can really be,” says Tardy. “I’ve been working in Milwaukee for almost seven years now. That has been really rewarding for me. It’s a very different experience, working with kids who are in the city, who have so many different needs, as well as the amazing women I get to mentor at Mount Mary. I’ve learned a lot as well about what’s happening in the community, what needs look like, and what work we need to do to continue to address the needs of students.”

Tardy’s work in the city is conducted with care, compassion, and joy at the prospect of helping Milwaukee students find success in their education. When she started work here in a nonprofit, she learned what it would take to be an agent for change within the MPS system. “I think my experience opened doors to understanding the philanthropic scene in the city, as well as what’s happening from a community perspective, as well as the work that was happening in K-12. I feel like this is the opportunity to have a great impact on our city, because there are nearly 70,000 students in MPS. All of the work that’s happening is to serve these kids,” says Tardy. “Education is where we need to focus our time, our energy, our resources. Great kids, and great stories, and great impact every day.”

The MPS Foundation is looking ahead to a bright future, full of projects that will benefit communities, with the potential to change lives. In the coming year, Tardy hopes to grow and continue to expand the scholarship program. “We’re excited about continuing to support our MPS graduates throughout their education,” says Tardy. Additionally, the MPS Foundation is involved with an initiative to beautify school playgrounds and outdoor educational areas. “We try to transform those playgrounds, as well as building outdoor classrooms,” says Tardy. “It’s a really cool initiative because it brings input from the community.” Another goal of the MPS Foundation is to support their teachers and staff. “We’re trying to identify how we can provide additional support and resources to teachers. Coming out of the pandemic, that’s been a challenge across the country,” says Tardy.

Tardy works to find balance between her work, education--as she works for her doctoral degree, personal and professional relationships, and other passions, specifically travel and culture. “I personally mentor a number of young professionals, mostly women of color. I love to brunch on the weekends, so I have brunch with some of the ladies I support through their careers,” says Tardy. “My passions are culture and travel. I try to travel as often as I can, it’s been a little harder because I started school last year. I love to experience new places and new cultures. That brings me the most joy outside of my family and friends.”

Tardy’s career has been one full of real impact for the people that need it most. She is driven by a sincere love for the work that she does. “I do believe I am an agent for change. I live that in the work that I do every day. And then I’m empowering others to do that. With my team, there’s nothing too big or small, I think it’s all important, and I’ll never ask anyone to do anything that I am not willing to do myself. I try to maintain that lens of humility. This is a team, and I cannot do this alone,” says Tardy. “I had a supervisor, years ago, at Whitewater, and she said ‘You don’t want to be a title chaser. You want to do the work.’ That is something that has always stuck with me. Nobody cares about a title. I don’t need anyone to acknowledge me as anyone’s executive director. I just want to put in the work and support the needs of our kids in our city. The opportunities will come. I believe your work will speak for itself.”