Some Ideas for a More Democratic America

The United States is composed of 50 states, a federal district and five major self-governing territories. With a population of nearly 330 million people, the U.S. is the third most populous country on Earth. When this nation was founded that hot summer day in July 1776, the founders had no idea that this country would eventually become this size in only 243 years. They also had no idea that people other than wealthy, land-owning white men would be voting. But the world has changed thanks to the 15th and 19th Amendments, which give all men and women that are American citizens the right to vote, and the 24th Amendment banning things like poll taxes. The march towards freedom and democracy in this country hasn’t always been a glide forward. We backslide every few years, which leads us to the vote suppressing events of today. I believe it is time we update and freshen up our democracy. These few ideas that I simply propose would revitalize and make more effective our government and make it that much more reactive to the voice of the people.

Enact the Wyoming rule.

The U.S. House of Representatives is one of the smallest governmental bodies in the Western world to represent an entire nation; 435 members do not properly provide an accurate voice to 330 million. Enacting the Wyoming rule would expand the size of the House and, consequently, provide an equal vote to every district. The average House district currently has nearly 750,000 people. Wyoming’s sole Congressional District represents the state’s population of 485,000 people. This makes the district nearly 1.5 times smaller than the average district.

If the Wyoming rule was enacted, every district would have to be the same size as the smallest (Wyoming) district. That would increase the size of the House to 681 members, adding 246 members to the House. That would give Wisconsin alone two additional members of the House and two more electoral votes when it comes to electing a President. Milwaukee would likely get a second representative to join Gwen Moore. This change would increase the voice of the people, while also likely bringing more diversity in the Congress.

Admit the District of Columbia as the 51st state and Puerto Rico as the 52nd.

Why not admit the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, American Samoa and the Northern Marianas Islands as states as well? Certainly, for D.C. and Puerto Rico, it’s time. Both territories have repeatedly asked to be made official members of the Union. As a federal district, Washington, D.C., falls under Congress’ authority. Congress can declare the National Mall area under its jurisdiction and release the rest of the District to become its own separate state.

D.C. has already gone so far as drafting a state constitution. Puerto Rico was wrecked by a devastating hurricane followed by the additional pain brought by the orange tide of willful ignorance. Their financial issues stem from being taken advantage of as a tax and bond haven, since they don’t have the oversight that states have. Bring them into the Union and protect them. Recognizing their status as a state would allow them to get a handle on their debt as other states routinely are able to do. If we admitted D.C. and all five territories as states, the diversity they would convey upon the U.S. Senate would assure that never again would it be an all-white assembly, as it would likely guarantee four new African American, two Puerto Rican and six new Asian/Pacific Islander U.S. senators.

Establish federally mandated independent redistricting.

People should pick their elected representatives; representatives should not be picking their people. The lines of our districts should not be drawn by the hands of elected officials. They should be balanced by considering regional communities of interest and minority populations, not just the political calculations of the next 10 years.

These proposals would go a long way towards creating a more diverse and stable democracy for the United States that accurately reflects modern America.