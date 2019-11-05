A Threesome of Questions

Dear Ruthie,

Is sex with your ex really OK?

(signed)

Horny Guy

Dear Horn Ball,

It depends. Are you talking about sex with my ex-husband Shlomo? If so, I’d say hell no! That sounds more like torture than a little naughty boot knocking. If you’re talking about some shaking, making and cookie baking with your ex, then sure, fire off some love juice and move on. Just be sure to look before you leap and think things through before making a mistake you can’t take back.

Dear Ruthie,

I like porn. A lot. I mean it. A lot. Like several hours a day. Do you think this is a problem?

Help,

Sticky Fingers

Dear Sticky,

I’m no doctor, sugar, but watching nasty vids several hours a day sounds like a bit much. The fact that you’re even asking tells me that you likely know it’s something you should get checked out. Make an appointment with a therapist and talk it out.

Dear Ruthie,

Three-ways, four-ways or more-ways? Is too much ever enough?

(signed)

Wondering

Dear Whore,

Sounds like the party train is pulling up to your caboose. More people are experimenting with group play due to the amount of such action seen in today’s porn. (Hey! Maybe hook up with the guy in the previous letter and see where things go!)

If you’re single, feel free to experiment with groups, being sure not to put yourself in any danger or in any situations you may regret later. If you’re partnered, make sure your partner and you both have long, serious, thorough discussions about taking a dip in a heavily occupied pond. Be sure rules are set, safe sex is discussed, and boundaries are agreed upon.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

Nov. 6—Queer Clothing Swap at the UWM Union (2200 E. Kenwood Blvd., Wisconsin Room West): The UW-Milwaukee LGBT Resource Center hosts this popular rummage to keep you in style all year long. The 4-7 p.m. event features clean, gently worn clothes donated by likeminded folks.

Nov. 6—Pride Riders Wisconsin Happy Hour at Walker’s Pint (818 S. Second St.): They’re at it again! Join this traveling happy hour of LGBTQ Harley and bike riders when they meet at Walker’s Pint. The 6-8:30 p.m. bash is open to all. Come on down and discover what this friendly group is all about.

Nov. 8—Sensorial: A Masquerade Ball at Saint Kate—The Arts Hotel (139 E. Kilbourn Ave.): Posh, sophisticated, sexy, enticing, intriguing...that’s “sensorial.” Hosted by the NEWaukee gang, the Masquerade Ball helps raise funds for the United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF) with an exquisite attack on your senses. Enjoy pop-up performances by the Milwaukee Ballet, local singers and others, as well as a neon disco, cash bars, food and the infamous pieces that are making Saint Kate famous. See eventbrite.com for tickets to the 8 p.m.-midnight gala.

Nov. 9—A Halloween Nightmare at Riverwest Public House Cooperative (815 E. Locust St.): Just because it’s November doesn’t mean you can’t still celebrate all that’s spooky. An ideal evening for the Halloween nut in all of us, this scary Saturday includes a 10 p.m. drag king show, dancing and more, all for a $5 cover charge. Come dressed as your favorite haunted honey.

Nov. 10—Associate and Friends Thanksgiving at Kruz (354 E. National Ave.): Get your gobble on when the team at Castaways Levi/Leather social clubs hosts another infamous beer bust. Enjoy icy cold drafts or soda as well as raffles and all the hotties you can handle during the 3-7 p.m. Sunday Funday.

Nov. 13—Theology on Tap at Hamburger Mary’s Arcade Bar (734 S. Fifth St.): Check out this new discussion series that reviews issues surrounding Catholics, the church and the LGBTQ community. Enjoy an appetizer buffet and a complimentary beverage before the discussion begins. Free and open to the public, this popular 6:30 p.m. night is hosted by the team at Milwaukee Metropolitan Community Church. Email info@milmcc.og for more information.

Ask Ruthie a question or share your events with her at dearruthie@shepex.com. Follow her on Instagram @ruthiekeester and Facebook at Dear Ruthie. Don’t miss the Halloween special from her reality show, Camp Wannakiki Season 2, on YouTube now.