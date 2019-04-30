Spring has sprung, and that means it’s time to get out and put out in Brew Town (well, maybe minus the “put out” part, if that’s not your thing; it is mine...big time). One of the great things about Milwaukee is that once spring arrives, our citywide case of cabin fever finally breaks, we crawl out of our respective holes, and everyone becomes social once again.

From incredible theater (the Broadway smash Come From Away opens this week at the Marcus Center) to balls-to-the-walls parties (see the Motown night at This Is It), there’s plenty of opportunities to give Jack Frost the finger and add some bling to your spring. Let’s party!

Dear Ruthie,

I started dating a guy who seems to be obsessed with taking selfies. Sometimes, I even get to be in them. It’s getting annoying, and we’ve already had a few arguments about his selfie-taking obsession. I feel like that’s a dumb reason to break up with someone, but is it? The guy is hot AF, so I hate to dump him over this, knowing I might never get a “shot” (see, what I did there?) at a hottie like him again. Gay guys can be mean girls, and I’m only of average looks. What do you think?

(Signed)

“Put Down Your Fucking Phone!”

Dear Phone-y,

You mentioned that you just started dating, and you’ve already had a few arguments about this subject. Sounds to me like your little Kardashian wannabe isn’t going to change his selfie-snapping ways. I say dump the chump and find someone you gel with a bit more.

Who cares what he looks like? There’s a chance you only went out with him in the first place because he’s a hottie. Don’t be shallow. Move on and find a guy you’re more in tune with.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

May 2—‘P!nk: Beautiful Trauma World Tour’ at Fiserv Forum (1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave.): America’s favorite crimson-topped chartreuse rolls back into Cream City with this all-new concert that’s dropping jaws from coast to coast. Never caught P!nk when she’s hit Milwaukee? See why so many say her shows are “the best” with this 7:30 p.m. concert. (Opening act is Julia Michaels.)

May 2—Vers: Motown Party at This Is It! (418 E. Wells St.): The city’s weekly event celebrates the kings and queens of Motown during this 9:30 p.m. party. You never know what the Vers parties might bring, but you can always expect friendly bartenders, $3 Long Islands and a whole lotta fun.

May 3—Karaoke Night at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): Sing a song or watch the fun when this Levi/Leather bar goes karaoke for a night. Enjoy drink specials as the tunes start heating up at 8:30 p.m. And remember...at Harbor Room, shirtless men drink for less!

May 4—Drag Queen Story Hour: May the Fierce Be With You at Bay View Community Center (1320 E. Oklahoma Ave.): This installment of the free family friendly party is out of this world! Enjoy Star Wars books for children, wear a sci-fi costume and get the little ones ready for a galactic-sized good time during the 3-4 p.m. story time.

May 4—‘The Miltown Kings Present SNL’ at Riverwest Cooperative (815 E. Locust St.): Living in a van down by the river? Need more cowbell? Looking for help from a Target cashier? For a $5 door charge, you’ll see your favorite drag performers act out classic skits from “Saturday Night Live.” The show starts at 10 p.m.

May 5—Tammie Brown’s ‘A Little Bit of Tammie’ at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Make it a Cinco de Mayo to remember! A little kooky, a little crazy and a whole lotta of adorable, RuPaul royalty Tammie Brown skips into Brew City with her musical one-woman show. Enjoy a burger, cocktail or appetizer when the doors open at 5:30 p.m. (for VIP ticket holders).

May 7—‘Come From Away’ Opening Night at Uihlein Hall (929 N. Water St.): Don’t miss this chance to see the musical that took Broadway (and the country) by storm. The Best Musical Tony Award winner has wowed audiences with its heartwarming salute to friendship and the enduring human spirit during the turmoil of an American tragedy. Catch it through May 12.

May 8—Milwaukee Coffee Connection at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts (929 N. Water St.): If you’re a morning person looking to network, this is the event for you! The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce hosts this 8-9 a.m. coffee hour, where the coffee is free and so is the conversation.

Ask Ruthie a question or share your events with her at dearruthie@shepex.com. Follow her on Instagram @ruthiekeester and Facebook at Dear Ruthie.