Eat, Drink & Be Scary!

Milwaukee has certainly stepped up its Halloween game, making our city one helluva bash for anyone into the orange-and-black spirit of the season. This year is no exception with parties, pub crawls, enticing theater extravaganzas, devilish drag shows and so much more.

I’ve filled my social calendar with plenty of new eerie endeavors and scary standbys that offer plenty of sin-sational soirees to choose from. No matter what trips your Halloween trigger, you’re sure to find an event guaranteed to make the most of this festive time of year.

I’ll be back next week with suggestions for those looking for a little neighborly advice, but until then let’s eat, drink and be scary!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

October 27—A Very Trixie Halloween at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): This Is It has always been a Halloween hot spot but this year the team kicks it up a notch with RuPaul goddess Trixie Mattel. Join her for an 8 p.m. meet and greet. Your $65 ticket gets you a private audience with the legend as well as a pass to her show (and costume contest) later in the night. See www.this-is-it-bar.myshopify.com for tickets.

October 28—Divas of Lake Geneva Spooktacular Drag Show at Thirsty Parrot (W3725 Club House Drive, Lake Geneva): Loretta Love Lee and Mercedes Benzova host a night of devilish debauchery sure to amp up Halloween. The 21+ event starts at 8 p.m. and includes a costume contest so come dressed to kill—so to speak.

October 28—Opening Night for Night of the Living Opera at Studio Theatre (158 N. Broadway): Settle in for a concert reading of this kooky musical adaptation of Night of the Living Dead. Puppets, silly songs and more make this a historic Halloween celebration. Get tickets at www.broadwaytheatrecenter.com. The production closes October 30.

October 29—Dia de los Muertos Festival & 5K Run/Walk at Forest Home Cemetery (2405 W. Forest Home Ave.): Honor those who have passed on with this festival steeped in tradition and culture. The run/walk steps off at 9 a.m., but the food, dance, art, mariachis and folklore displays are free and open to all until 3 p.m.

October 29—The 5th Annual Halloween Bar Crawl (at various locations): One of the biggest and best in the city, this pub jaunt is expecting nearly 3,000 participants in full costumes. Start the night by registering at Howl at the Moon (1103 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive) then hit up some of the city’s favorite watering holes, including This Is It and Safe House. Stop by www.crawlwith.us/milwaukee for your $15 ticket.

October 29—Phantom of the Bar Beer Bust at Kruz (354 E. National Ave.): The Levi/Leather social group Milwaukee Organized Bears (M.O.B.) hosts another infamous beer bust at this friendly bar. Join the fun from 3 to 7 p.m. Enter the costume contest, play the “Guess the Model” game, try you chance for M.O.B. raffle prizes and more.

October 29—Halloween on Brady (at various locations throughout Brady St.): More than 15 bars and restaurants serve up scary soirees, specialty beverages and more during one of the biggest Halloween bashes in the city. Join the 9 p.m. adult trick or treating for a spooky celebration to remember.

October 29 and October 30—Ruthie’s Boo-ti-ful Brunch at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Join me and my gal pals for brunch! Both Saturday and Sunday brunches feature two seatings (11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.); all family friendly with a touch of sass. Get your Halloween on with bottomless mimosas, Mary’s munchable menu and more! Reserve your table at www.hamburgermarys.com/mke.

October 31—The Rocky Horror Picture Show at Cabot Theater (158 N. Broadway): The Skylight Music Theater hosts this fundraiser that offers a fun change of pace to your Halloween lineup. Enjoy the movie with a live cast performing in front of the screen. Doors open at 6 p.m. with tickets and audience-participation kits available at the door. The costume contest starts at 7 p.m. with the movie and show to follow.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.