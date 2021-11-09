Finding a (Cyber) Soulmate

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

Does anyone really meet their soulmate online?

(Signed)

Wondering Robin

Dear Wondering,

Of course, people find love on the internet! As we rely more on digital communication, it only makes sense that people would find cupid’s arrow via digital platforms. Some feel they communicate better online—you can cast a wider net online and messaging allows you better control over what you share with others. The key is knowing what you’re looking for and finding the appropriate application.

Looking for Mr. Right? Consider a dating or matchmaking service. Looking for Mr. Right Now? Log onto any of the numerous hook-up sites available today. Whether you’d like a lunch date with a Catholic farmer or a one-nighter with a leather daddy, you’ll find whatever churns your butter online.

That’s not to say you can’t find love on Grindr or that you won’t be knocking boots after a Match.com date but visit sites that offer the connection you’re craving and you’re far more likely to find success. Similarly, be sure to invest your time messaging with people who share the same interest as you. If you want something long term but messages quickly turn sexual, the person you’re texting may not be right for you.

Don’t let internet introductions intimidate you. Your future spouse might be online now, waiting to hear from you! Put yourself out there and see what develops. If online dating apps don’t work for you, you can always log off, but why not try it? You just might be surprised by who you find!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

November 10—“Mary” Christmas Pop-Up Bar at Hunty’s Social Club (734 S. Fifth St.): Due to popular demand, the team at Hamburger Mary’s once again transformed Hunty’s into a Christmas bar you’ve got to see to believe! Traditional meets trashy and cute meets kitsch when every inch of the bar is covered with holiday cheer. (That sounds dirty.) See what the city is talking about when you drop by for a mulled wine, peppermint frostini, gingerbread ginger-mules and other holiday-themed beverages. (Or simply try and Old Fashioned...the house specialty.) The whimsical wonderland holiday bar is open through December.

November 13—Holiday Market at Story Hill Firehouse (407 N. Hawley Road): Hit up this modern take on holiday marketplaces where you can sip and snack your way to a shorter Christmas shopping list. Get a jumpstart on the holiday rush with this makers mart, featuring local artists, crafters, makers and others. Admission is free with cash bars and food stations throughout. Hit up the marketplace from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

November 13—Milwaukee Comic Con at Wisconsin State Fair Park (640 S. 84th St.): Get your anime on, grab a free comic and geek out with this 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. event. Take in more than 200 tables of vendors, sellers and others for your $8 ticket. (Kids get in for free.) Learn more at mightyconshows.com.

November 13—Mr. & Miss LaCage Pageant at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): Pageants are back, and there’s no better way to celebrate the best in Wisconsin drag than with this glamor-filled gala. Which kings and queens will walk away with crowns and tiaras? Attend the 10 p.m. pageant and find out!

November 13—The Rocky Horror Picture Show at The Oriental Theatre (2230 N. Farwell Ave.): Let’s do the time warp again! The team at Sensual Daydreams brings back a Milwaukee tradition with this midnight showing and live performance of the infamous Rocky Horror Picture Show. Fasten your seatbelt for this wild ride every second Saturday at midnight. Be sure to see sensualdaydreamscast.com for more, including the theater’s Covid policies.

November 16—Screen Queens at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Get cozy with the queens at this popular bar for a night of campy classics. There’s something for everyone to enjoy since the bar plays a different movie each Tuesday, but the drink specials and the good times are a constant. Arrive early to order a cocktail because show time is 7:30 p.m.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.