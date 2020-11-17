Finding a Path to Emotional Wellness

Dear Ruthie is sponsored by C3 Designs. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. You can read past columns here.

Dear Ruthie,

Maybe it’s a matter of getting older, but lately I’m suffering from extraordinary feelings of loneliness. The “attacks,” as I call them, are almost paralyzing in nature. I’ve had feelings of loneliness in the past, as I’m assuming most do, but lately these feelings are overwhelming. They are almost like a panic attack, if you will. Is this due to age or the upcoming holidays or maybe something more serious? I’d be interested in hearing your thoughts.

Thanks for Your Consideration,

Lonely Joe

Dear Joe,

I wish I could give you a hug right now, but I can’t. First off, we’re not communicating in person; and secondly, Covid! (Damn, pandemic!) Instead, let’s both take a deep breath, and talk this through a bit.

While everyone experiences bouts of loneliness, and the holidays certainly trigger feelings of depression for many, I don’t believe most of these stints are paralyzing or akin to panic attacks. Try not to blame this on your age, either. In fact, don’t blame it on anything right now. Instead, justify your feelings as being real, important and something you can learn to control.

You’ve taken a smart, brave first step in questioning your emotions, but now you need to take the next step and reach out to a professional therapist. Let a doctor know how you’re feeling and what you’re struggling with, and he or she will be able to help.

A professional therapist can help determine if you’re struggling with depression, anxiety or another issue, so please contact someone today. I promise that simply taking this step will put you on a healing path to emotional wellness. You’ll be glad you did, feeling much better about the bright future ahead. I’m sending much love, friendship and virtual hugs your way, dear Joe.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

November 20—Winter Wonders Drive Through at Boerner Botanical Gardens (9400 Boerner Drive, Hales Corners): See all the holiday lights your little heart can handle with this drive-thru delight. Open at 5 p.m. through January 3, the jaw-dropping light show promises to bring out the kid in even the biggest Grinch. Be sure to stop by www.winterwonders.org for tickets which are available in a range of prices and options according to carload.

November 21—Saturday Night Live at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Join toast-of-the-town Becky Essence Hall as she hosts this popular night of drag, dance and debauchery! The fun starts at 10:30 p.m. when Becky’s cast hits the stage, but the bar’s legendary drink specials, friendly staff and light-hearted atmosphere steal the spotlight all night long.

November 24—Afternoon Tea at The Pfister Hotel {424 E. Wisconsin Ave.): Mix up the workweek when you attend this cozy afternoon at Blu, the posh restaurant at the top of The Pfister. Enjoy traditional sandwiches and pastries as your very own tea butler blends a series of sippers at your table, offering expertise behind each creation. Reservations are required, so call 44-935-5950 to hold your spot. Tables are available from noon to 2:30 p.m.

November 25—FAB Older Adults Virtual Support Group: The team at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center offers up this online get-together for those over the age of 50. Discuss your experiences, make new friends and get involved in the community when you log onto the 6-7:30 p.m. group. Simply go to this link to enjoy this free meeting.

