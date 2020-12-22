Happy Holidays to You!

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Ruthie

We’re here! We made it! We got through 2020 after all! If you’re anything like me, I’m sure there were times you thought you wouldn’t make it through the year, but you did! We did! Holy Moses, it’s a been a crap-tacular ride, but we made it.

While things may not seem much different as the new year kicks off, and that’s alright. We just have to keep the faith that things are changing and that 2021 will lead us toward the life we want, whatever that might be. Baby steps, kids. Baby steps.

This new year offers a light at the end of the tunnel, even though it’s hard to say exactly how long that tunnel is! Let’s all keep focused on that light, doing the right the thing and helping all of us achieve our dreams in 2021. Keep wearing those masks, keep social distancing, keep the faith and keep treating one another with respect and love, and together we’ll ring in 2021 all year long.

I’ll be back next year with new advice columns, timely social calendars and more, but until then have a safe, sane and successful New Year. Be good, be kind, and I’ll talk to you in 2021!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

December 23—Closing Night of “The Golden Girls Christmas: A Drag Parody” at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): What happens when America’s favorite seniors are quarantined in their Miami home? Find out during the closing performance of this annual event. Your $41 ticket includes dinner, dessert and the 7:30 p.m. show that stars Dear Ruthie (Dorothy), Dita Von (Blanche), Brandon Herr (Rose), Marcee Doherty-Elst (Sophia) and Miss Birdee (Aunt Angela). See www.goldengirlsmke.brownpapertickets.com to reserve your spot for the evening all of Milwaukee is talking about.

December 24—The Polar Express at Avalon Atmospheric Theater (2473 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.): Make it a Christmas Eve for the books by losing yourself in the magic of this delightful film...on the big screen! All tickets to the 6:45 p.m. screening are $6, so bring the whole family for some wholesome holiday fun.

December 26—Christmas Around Milwaukee Bakery Bus Tour (various locations): If you haven’t had your fill of Christmas cookies, the team at Milwaukee Food & City Tours has your back. Hop on the bus and enjoy a 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. tour of the city’s best bakeries. Your $70 pass includes cookies, candies and pastries, trivia and prizes while on the bus, and a narrated tour regarding a history of the city, ethnic traditions and more. See www.milwaukeefoodtours.com for details and tickets.

December 28—Project Q Virtual Hang Out via The Milwaukee LGBT Community Center: The holidays are done so you might need to blow off steam with your friends—let the community center help! This online group offers support, friendship and acceptance in a safe space for those ages 13 to 24. Email dwilliams@mkelgbt.org for the link to the 3 p.m. hangout.

December 30—Virtual Sparkling Wines, Cheese & Chocolate Class via Indulgence Chocolatiers: Join Julie Waterman, owner of Indulgence Chocolatiers, for another one of her online tastings that are taking the city by storm. Simply call 414-223-0123 to reserve your $75 kit for four. Pick up the package at the store’s Walker’s Point location, then get ready for fun. During the Facebook Live event, Julie will walk you through the 3 bottles of wine, as well as the cheese and chocolate pairings all included in the kit. Wine, cheese and chocolate? Girl, you had me at cheese.

December 31—Anti-2020 Masquerade NYE Party at The Iron Horse Hotel (500 W. Florida St.): Tell 2020 to suck it when you kiss it goodbye during this New Year’s Eve bash. The fun starts at 9 p.m., and includes an open bar, food stations, dancing, a midnight balloon drop, fire pit and more. Prices range from $150 to $500, so visit www.theironhorsehotel.com for details.

December 31—TiTS Out for 2021 at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Drag legend Bryanna Banx$ hosts this 11 p.m. drag show (doors open at 8 p.m.) to help you usher in the New Year like never before. The safe, socially distanced tables include bottles of bubbly as well as a guarantee for a good time. Swing by www.thisisitbar.ticketleap.com for tickets that range in price from $20 to $50.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an upcoming event with her? Email Dear Ruthie at dearruthie@shepex.com.