Happy New Year; Happy New You

I’ll be the first to admit that the whole “new year; new you” is a pile of cliché crapola. (And, while we’re at it, “a pile of crapola” itself sounds pretty cliché.) But it’s kind of true, isn’t it? What better time to make a commitment to improve yourself than at the beginning of a new year?

But let’s cut to the punch, shall we? New Year’s doesn’t have to be a time for weight-loss wishes, smoke-free strategies and health-related resolutions only. There’s always the option to make 2022 the best it can be for you, no matter what that involves.

Maybe that means making more of an effort to hang with friends. Perhaps it means teaching yourself to bake the perfect cheesecake or batch of cookies. You may make it a goal to better support local bars, restaurants and other businesses. You could even decide to simply set more downtime for yourself. These are, after all, resolutions as well, and if they add to your happiness and your overall well-being, go for them!

I’ll be back next week with advice for my readers but until then, have a happy, healthy and safe New Year’s!

December 29—Sparkling Wine, Cheese & Chocolate (Virtual) Pairing by Indulgence Chocolatiers: Indulgence Chocolatiers (211 S. Second St.) hosts another digital delight with this celebration of flavor...and wine! Reserve your tasting kit by calling 414-223-0123. Pick it up the day before and invite a few friends over for the pairing. Chocolatier Julie Waterman walks you through the confections, cheese and wine via an 8-9 p.m. Facebook Live event.

December 30—Queer (Virtual) Book Club: If you’re looking to meet people, make new friends, grow and learn, the team at The LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin has the answer! Join this exciting monthly book club for likeminded folks across the state. The club selects a new book and meets virtually the last Thursday of every month from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for a facilitated discussion. Email queerbookclubwi@gmail.com to join.

December 31—Dairyland New Year’s Eve Dance and Potluck at FIVE Nightclub (5 Applegate Court, Madison): Get you New Year’s on early when the LGBTQ+ line-dance club, the Dairyland Dancers, hosts a NYE party from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Grab your tight jeans, boots and a dish to pass because this country-western get-together is big on food and fun!

December 31—NYE Celebration at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): Ring in 2022 at the three-level party palace of Milwaukee. A $6 cover charge gets you into the 10 p.m. event that includes a 10:30 p.m. drag show, party favors, champagne and a midnight balloon drop.

December 31—New Year’s Eve at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): The party never stops at This Is It on New Year’s Eve! In addition to shows and meet-and-greets with drag legend Laganja Estranja, you’ll dance the night away and celebrate the big count down. Then, get ready for the after-midnight bash, featuring Trixie Mattel and Beth Anne Bodyworks as your DJs! A champagne toast, no cover charge, drink specials and more make this spot the late-night place to be—because it’s open until 6 a.m.!

January 1—New Year’s Day Brunch at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Whether you’re recovering from Hamburger Marys’ “Evening of Glitz and Glamor” the night before, craving something savory after the all-you-can-drink NYE bash at Hunty’s Social Club or simply need a bit of fun on New Year’s Day, this drag-a-licious brunch has the answers! Stop by for the food and bottomless mimosas, stay for the 1 p.m. show featuring The Brunchettes! Make all of your New Year’s plans and reservations at www.hamburgermarys.com/mke.

January 4—Circles of Recovery 12-Step (Virtual) Anonymous Meeting: This time of year can be particularly challenging for those dealing with addiction issues. The good news is that the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center is here to help. Join this 5:30 p.m. virtual meeting to find the support you might be looking for. See the events calendar at www.mkelgbt.org to learn more, including logon information for the weekly Zoom meeting.

Have a question for Ruthie? Contact her at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.