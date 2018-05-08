It's Ladies Night and the Feeling's Right

One of the great things about Milwaukee is the activities, events, parties and specials centered around women. From empowering conferences and health-related workshops to ladies-only happy hours and female choirs, Brew Town tries its best to roll out the carpet for women.

This week is no exception! Just take a look at my social calendar, and you’ll see all sorts of ways gals and their pals can celebrate, network and enjoy a bit of fun all at once. In the meantime, however, let’s read an email from a reader looking for that special lady of his own.

Dear Ruthie,

I can’t seem to find a decent woman to save my life. I’ve tried it all: Dating sites, speed dating, blind dating, volunteering (I read your column), church socials...you name it, I’ve tried it. Most of the women seem more interested in my money or at least interested in what I can buy them, where I can take them, etc. I have a very healthy bank account, and they are more into that than into me! Any clue how I can meet an honest, quality lady in Milwaukee?

Hit Me Up, Unlucky in Love

Dear Lucky,

Me, me, me, me! (Hand in the air, waving wildly.) I’m accustomed to dates involving warm beer, stale crackers and Uber rides, so I have low expectations.

Listen, sugar, I could write a clever little response here regarding what I think you’re doing wrong, but let’s cut to the chase and list things out, shall we?

Stop telling women about your financial situation, which you obviously are.

Stop saying “Hit me up.”

Don’t try to overly impress on the first date. Keep it simple. Don’t let on that you’re swimming in bucks too early.

Call me.

Rethink your “type.” Clearly the type of woman you’re chasing isn’t working for you. Open yourself up to meeting different personalities, looks and ages. In fact, consider dating women the exact opposite of who you are usually attracted to.

Take a break. Sometimes love finds you when you’re not looking for it, so remove yourself from the dating pool and focus on you for a bit.

Hit me up.

Follow these suggestions (or at least try a few of them), and let me know how it goes, honey. I bet you’ll find that lucky lady in no time!

RUTHIE’S SOCIAL CALENDAR:

May 11: Go Red for Women Luncheon at The Pfister Hotel (424 E. Wisconsin Ave.): The American Heart Association’s “Go Red” movement comes to Milwaukee with a ladies luncheon at a Cream City staple. Wear your favorite red outfit and grab your gal pals for a 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. event featuring speakers, food and more. Tickets start at $150, so nab yours via the American Heart Association-Wisconsin page on Facebook.

May 11 & 12: ‘Remember Love’ Women’s Voices Milwaukee Concert at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): When’s the last time you’ve enjoyed a free concert? Well, don’t miss this delightful event featuring the city’s women’s chorus. Enjoy the all-ages show at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

May 12: Lesbian Pop-Up Bar at Hi Hat (1701 N. Arlington Place): The entire second floor of the Brady Street area staple is reserved for the ladies during this 8 p.m. party. Enjoy a cash bar and meet some friendly faces during the event that lasts until bar close.

May 12: Ladies Night at Mary’s Beercade (730 S. Fifth St.): Start your engines, girls, because Mary’s Beercade is all about you during these monthly 9 p.m. parties. Begin your night out with drink specials and a vintage video game tournament just for gals or stick around all evening and see what craziness unfolds.

May 13: Justice League of America Underoos Party at Kruz (354 E. National Ave.): Last month there was a toga party; this month the guys from Castaways L/L social group are donning their superhero underwear for a silly, sexy beer bust for the books. Wear your Underoos for free raffle tickets, or simply come and enjoy a naughty good time at this favorite men’s bar, 3-7 p.m.

May 15: Latin Night at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): This popular bar turns the heat up at 8 p.m. every Tuesday with two-for-one tequila shots, discounts on Corona and enough Latin music to spice up the work week. Don’t forget that it’s also Progressive Tuesday, which means the more you drink, the cheaper your drinks get! Ask your muy guapo bartender for details.

