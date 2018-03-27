Let the Skeletons Out?

Dear Ruthie,

I don’t know how to handle this: I was arrested for driving under the influence a few months ago. Next month, I’m visiting my parents and siblings in Denver. Do I tell them or keep it to myself? Part of me feels like it’s my own business because I’m a 34-year-old woman and don’t owe it to anyone to share such information. On the other hand, I’m so upset with myself that I feel if I tell them, I’ll feel better about the situation.

—Bad Decision

Dear Dummy,In this day of Uber and Lyft and taxi cabs (yes, they still exist), one should never drive under the influence; and trust me, honey, I know a thing or two about being under the influence. That said, you are an adult and do not have to share such screwups with others.

If you’re torn, play it safe and enjoy the time with your family. The past isn’t going to change itself, so meander the situation a bit longer. You can always tell your parents via a phone call once you’re sure of your decision to do so.

Dear Ruthie,

I’m proud to say that I’ve been clean and sober for 11 years. I’ve finally met a guy that I’m in love with, but I’m afraid to tell him about my insane past that cost me everything but my life...and nearly that, too. We recently had a long talk about the need for honesty, but I’m scared to let him in on my battle with addiction. Do I keep it to myself or tell him about my past?

Sincerely,Clean and Sober

Dear Sober,

Congratulations on your successful sobriety all these years. Good for you! You started off by saying you’re proud of yourself, and you should be. Share that pride with your man. Approach it from the stance that you agree with the need for honesty, so there are parts of your past you’d like to share. Tell him now before he finds out from other sources, leaving him to question your honesty. Be proud of your sobriety and invite this new man to celebrate your clean-living ways. If he doesn’t appreciate your success at beating addiction, then kick him to the curb.

RUTHIE’S SOCIAL CALENDAR:

March 28: Transgender Day of Visibility Panel Discussion at ManpowerGroup Solutions (100 Manpower Place): Join the Human Rights Campaign and the Elevate LGBTQ business resource group at Manpower for a 3 p.m. discussion on transgender rights in the workplace. Ideal for managers, those working human resources and those interested in workplace equality, the free and open-to-the-public event concludes with a networking opportunity at 4:30 p.m.

March 30: Dear Ruthie’s Dining with the Divas at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Shawna Love, Malaiya Marvel and I hit the stage at the pink-and-purple palace for two fantastic shows. Fast and funny, my 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. drag shows get your weekend off to a fun start. Come for one show or stay for both but call 414-488-2555 for reservations first.

March 31: Mr. & Miss Courage Pageant at LVL Dance (801 S. Second St.): It’s time to crown 2018’s king and queen of Courage MKE, and the new hot spot in Cream City is just the place to do it! Come check out the renovation of La Cage, meet celebrity judges and enjoy the glamor of one of the city’s favorite LGBTQ pageants. Visit couragemke.org for more on the 6 p.m. evening.

March 31: My Little Pony Party at D.I.X. (739 S. First St.): Magic, friendship and kooky fun combine for this nutty nod to the infamous ’80s Hasbro collectibles. Vajayjay Snappenturtle is your colorful host for the night, guiding you through drag shows, drink specials, dancing and more. Harness your inner pony or saddle up your best gear and join the 10 p.m. party.

March 31: RuFFHOUSE 8 at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): At 11 p.m., the lights go down, the chairs and tables come out and beats turn up at this Cathedral Square staple. Enjoy a DJ, drink specials and dancing till bar close...all without a cover.

April 1: Easter Bonnet Bingo at Fluid Bar (819 S. Second St.): Grab your PEEPS, and end Easter on a funny note with bingo and a bonnet contest. Dress to impress or simply come for the laughs during the free 4 p.m. celebration. Prizes, drink specials and more make it an Easter Sunday like no other.

