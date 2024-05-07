× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Ruthie

Can you feel excitement? The temperature is on the rise, Pride Month is nearly here, folks are heading outdoors…summer is just around the corner! See my social calendar for a few ideas to get you out and about this week, but first let’s see an email from a reader.

Dear Ruthie,

I’m a gay man who is a bit closeted. I say “a bit” because I’m out to a small group of out friends, but I keep my homosexuality from family, co-workers and other groups of friends. I’m fine with this but others seem to have problems with it.

I have a hard time dating anyone who understand my desire to remain closeted and my gay friends consistently question my desire to keep my sexuality private.

I think I should be able to live as I choose, but now that Pride is approaching, I know I’ll be bombarded (again!) with comments about coming out. Am I wrong here?

Doing It May Way,

Timothy

Dear Timmy,

You are correct. It is your life and your happiness. Your decision to come out when and to who you wish is your call and your call only.

While there are many benefits to living life as your true self with no apologies, it’s completely understandable that some desire to keep such things private (upbringing, culture, safety, etc.).

This is, indeed, your call. If you’re living a happy, well-adjusted life, then you do you. If at some time, however, you feel that being in the closet is actually upsetting your life, causing feelings of loneliness or depression, or casting off opportunities you’d like to take advantage of, consider seeing a therapist for a little self-exploration.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

May 8—Bingo Game Show at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Join me and Jaclyn Jill for the nuttiest night of bingo you’ve seen. In addition to playing bingo, you’ll enjoy extra games that add to the fun! Try your hand at Hula-Hoop Sha Boop, Taste the Rainbow, Let’s Build a Drag Queen and other kooky challenges. Best of all, donations benefit a different local charity each week! See hamburgermarys.com/mke for reservations.

May 11—Milmaids Bowling Tournament at Classic Lanes of Greenfield (5404 S. Layton Ave.): One of the city’s longest running LGBTQ+ bowling tournaments is back! Bowling, raffles, cocktails, a buffet and more make for one heck of a day…all while raising money for local charities. See sites.google.com/view/milmaids/home for registration, schedules and more. Or simply show up at 1 p.m. grab a cold beer and watch the fun!

May 11—Eurovision: Live Watch Party at Woody’s (1579 S. Second St.): Enjoy the world’s largest music competition live when you stop by the city’s LGBTQ+ sports bar. Not familiar with Eurovision? This party is a great way to check it out, meet some friendly faces and enjoy Woody’s lively atmosphere. The doors open at 1 p.m. with the broadcast airing at 2 p.m.

May 12—Community Drag Brunch: Mother’s Day Celebration at Goodman Community Center (149 Waubesa St., Madison): Honor mom with a day she’ll never forget! In addition to a hearty buffet, you can treat mom to Bloody Mary’s, mimosas and other eye-opening sippers as well as an all-ages drag show. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. with the show starting at 11 a.m. Save some money by purchasing tickets in advance at eventbrite.com.

May 12—“Daddies & Boys Beer Bust” at Woody’s (1579 S. Second St.): It may be Mother's Day, but Daddy is ordering you to come down to Woody's for some day-drinking fun. Hosted by the Castaways MC, this 3-7 p.m. party is always a good time. I’ll see you there!

May 14—Opening Night Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): The show all of Milwaukee has been waiting for can-cans into Cream City for a 2-week run. See the revolutionary film come to life during the jaw-dropping musical. Experience the glitz, glamor, music, dance and extraordinary tale that took Broadway by storm when you nab seats via marcuscenter.org.

