Questions About Dear Ruthie

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Ruthie

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Welcome and back to another edition of “Dear Ruthie.” This week, I thought I’d answer a few questions about everyone’s favorite column, “Dear Ruthie.” OK...OK...maybe this isn’t everyone’s favorite column, but goddammit, let’s just pretend it is.

Every year I receive numerous questions about this column (which sounds weird, I know). I’ve been setting them aside thinking I could just answer them all at one time, and that time is now! So, pour yourself a stiff one and let’s read some emails about...well...me!

Dear Ruthie,

Are the letters you publish real?

Wondering Woman

Dear Wonder Broad,

This is the No. 1 question that I’m asked when I’m out and about. Yep! The questions are real. Many are sent to me via email (dearruthie@shepex.com); others come from people who ask me questions in person. I don’t do oral (question-answering that is), but I do ask those folks if I can run their questions in my column. Still others message me via social media. And, yes, I still get letters from prisoners, which is both exciting and terrifying at the same time. (See the next question!)

Dear Ruthie,

What’s the craziest letter you ever got?

(Signed)

Gotta Know

Dear Gotta,

It would be a tie between a letter from a prisoner looking for the best way to shave his bussy and a letter from another prisoner who was so in love with his straight cell mate that he made love to the guy’s socks in the dead of the night. If only I could have gotten these two guys together for some behind-the-bars lovin’, everyone would have been happy...and smooth shaven.

Dear Ruthie,

How do I get my event in your social calendar?

Thanks,

Patti

Dear Patti,

If you have an event you think would be of interest to Milwaukee’s LGBTQ+ community, simply let me know about it by sending a detailed message, link or press release to dearruthie@shepex.com. Please let me know about your fundraiser, show, expo, concert, sale, seminar, workshop, party, etc., at least 3 weeks in advance. While I can’t promise it’ll make it into my social calendar, I love learning about what’s hot and happening in Brew City. Speaking of which, let’s check out this week's social calendar!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

April 29—Liberating Your Divine Identity—A Spiritual Conversation: Unity reverends from across the country facilitate this 7-9 p.m. virtual session of lectures, breakout groups, workshops and other endeavors to explore spirituality among the LGBTQ+ community. The online event is open to anyone who identifies as LGBTQIA+ for a one-time donation to the Unity Worldwide Ministries. See www.unity.org/liberate to register.

April 29—Karaoke at Hunty’s Social Club (734 S. Fifth St.): It’s time for karaoke, hunty, at Cream City’s newest hot spot. Check out Hunty’s Social Club while sipping on $5 Smirnoff cocktails or enjoying the bar’s signature Old Fashioneds (or both!). Sing a song during 8 p.m. karaoke or simply sit back and watch the fun. It’s all good at Hunty’s!

April 30 and May 1—Online Jazz Festival: The Wisconsin Conservatory of Music is hosting this free virtual jazz fest for all middle school, high school, college and adult jazz students looking to advance their skills. Sessions involving nationally recognized artists include jazz theory, women in jazz, digital music production and songwriting, advanced jazz improvisation and much more! Seats to the ZOOM sessions are limited to stop by www.wcmusic.org, and see the Concerts/Events area (Free Events) for registration.

May 2—Shop-for-Mom Expo at New Berlin Ale House (16000 W. Cleveland Ave.): Shop till you drop...whether for mom or yourself! Hit up this change-of-pace expo where local makers show off their wares, including candles, jewelry, clothing, art and more. Admission to the 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. marketplace is free with food and drinks available for purchase.

May 4—Scream Queens at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): The team at This Is It has taken movie nights to a new level with drag-queen hostesses, drink specials and big-ass movie screens. Grab a cocktail and settle in for the weekly 7:30 p.m. showing. This week’s film? “Drop Dead Gorgeous,” a LGBTQ+ cult classic!

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.