Readers Get Nosey with Ruthie

Dear Ruthie,

Boxers or briefs?

(Signed)

Inquiring Minds

Dear Nosey,

IF you’re talking about what I like in a man, I’m really into those short and tight little trunks. (Meow! Or, should I say, “Woof?”) If you’re asking what I like to wear, I go au naturale, baby!

Dear Ruthie,

Do the drapes match the carpet?

Sincerely,

Horny Harry

Dear Horny,

At my age, I’ve got hardwood floors.

Dear Ruthie,

What’s your biggest dream and your biggest nightmare?

(Signed)

Lucky Laura

Dear Lucky,Donald Trump not winning another term (hooray!) and Donald Trump not leaving the White House (boo!). I just hate that I give that fucker so much of my REM time.

Dear Ruthie,

I consider myself a bottom, but it doesn’t feel very good. In fact, it really hurts, and I don’t really like it. What should I do?

(Signed)

Wanna Power Bottom

Dear Bottomless,

The answer is easy. Stop bottoming. If you don’t really like it, you’re not a bottom, sugar.

